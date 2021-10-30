American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.84 Million

Brokerages predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report $502.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.05 million to $522.25 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $543.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million.

AEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

AEL stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. 241,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $34.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

