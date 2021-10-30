American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

American Water Works has raised its dividend by 32.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.02. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

