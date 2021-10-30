Ameriprise Financial, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $22.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $22.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $21.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMP. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $302.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $157.83 and a one year high of $307.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.22 and its 200 day moving average is $261.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.