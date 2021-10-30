Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 116 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $255.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.71 and a 200-day moving average of $191.87. The stock has a market cap of $637.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $257.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

