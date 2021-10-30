Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,167 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 480.1% in the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

FAN stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.