Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,180 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

