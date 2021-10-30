Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 4,307 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 404.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 738,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,721,000 after acquiring an additional 592,358 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 127.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,162,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,802,000 after purchasing an additional 652,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,676,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,819,000 after buying an additional 235,054 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.48. The company has a market capitalization of $428.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

