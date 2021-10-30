Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 7,908 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 781,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $182,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 280.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 395,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $92,366,000 after buying an additional 291,083 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 32.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,646,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $385,299,000 after buying an additional 403,432 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,029,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,345,194,000 after buying an additional 259,520 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $211.77 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.69.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,619 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

