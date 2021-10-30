Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 8,354 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $317.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

