AmonD (AMON) Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $9,166.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00069832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00070878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00095830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,898.04 or 1.00053537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.14 or 0.06939538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00023097 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.