AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Purchases $28,548.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AMREP stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. AMREP Co. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.64.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP in the second quarter worth $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 96.3% in the second quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMREP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

