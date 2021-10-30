AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Purchases $28,548.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
AMREP stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. AMREP Co. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.64.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMREP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
