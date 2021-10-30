Amundi Purchases Shares of 563,196 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 563,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,741,000. Amundi owned 0.21% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

