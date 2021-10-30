Analysts Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.18 Million

Analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce $25.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $96.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.84 million to $98.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $107.66 million, with estimates ranging from $102.12 million to $113.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $201.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.