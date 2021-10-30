Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Intellicheck stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 107.8% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 69.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

