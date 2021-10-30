Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $20.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

