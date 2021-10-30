Analysts Expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 911,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,129. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $481.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 451,113 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $32,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,213,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

