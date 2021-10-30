Analysts Issue Forecasts for TriNet Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TriNet Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.96. William Blair has a “Buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TNET opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $102.43.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $35,403.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $179,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,910 shares of company stock worth $11,663,632 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $14,471,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TriNet Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 149,045 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

