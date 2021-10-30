Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) PT at C$8.03

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.03.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

CJR.B stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.61. 619,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,745. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$3.48 and a 52-week high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

