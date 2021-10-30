Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT at $55.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

EGLE stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $43.05. 114,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,884. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

