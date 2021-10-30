Analysts Set Expectations for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

AUB stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,565,000 after buying an additional 114,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 66.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 236.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

