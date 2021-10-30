Analysts Set Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Target Price at GBX 2,366.67

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,366.67 ($30.92).

FEVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

LON FEVR traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,269 ($29.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,808. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 59.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,319.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,424.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 5.52 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

