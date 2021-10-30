Analysts Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target at $199.00

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.01. 487,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,850. Five9 has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after buying an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Five9 by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

