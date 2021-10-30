Analysts Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Price Target at $27.00

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

