Analysts Set Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) PT at $60.67

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,024.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,075,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,856,383.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,709 shares of company stock worth $1,597,930 over the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.