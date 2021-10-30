Analyzing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) & Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Centerra Gold and Kinross Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.32 $408.54 million $1.55 4.84 Kinross Gold $4.21 billion 1.80 $1.34 billion $0.77 7.81

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kinross Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Centerra Gold pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinross Gold pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinross Gold has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Centerra Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Centerra Gold and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 7 1 0 2.13 Kinross Gold 0 2 8 1 2.91

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.67%. Kinross Gold has a consensus price target of $10.43, suggesting a potential upside of 73.57%. Given Kinross Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -25.45% 19.28% 15.09% Kinross Gold 29.97% 15.18% 9.43%

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Centerra Gold on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

