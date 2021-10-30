Analyzing Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cree and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree -83.60% -7.29% -4.50% SolarEdge Technologies 8.63% 12.63% 5.70%

This table compares Cree and SolarEdge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree $525.60 million 0.00 -$523.90 million ($1.40) N/A SolarEdge Technologies $1.46 billion 12.70 $140.32 million $2.66 133.34

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cree. Cree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cree and SolarEdge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree 1 7 6 0 2.36 SolarEdge Technologies 1 5 18 0 2.71

Cree presently has a consensus target price of $103.77, indicating a potential upside of ∞. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus target price of $329.55, indicating a potential downside of 7.09%. Given Cree’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cree is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Cree has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Cree on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation. The All Other segment includes the design, development, manufacturing and sales of UPS products, energy storage products, e-Mobility products, and automated machines. Its products and services include photovoltaic inverters, power optimizers, photovoltaic monitoring, software tools, and electric vehicle chargers. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest, and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

