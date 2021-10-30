Andra AP fonden Purchases New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Duke Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 37,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.13. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

