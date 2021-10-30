Andra AP fonden Takes $1.47 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $74.91 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

