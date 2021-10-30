Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.25 ($74.42).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.