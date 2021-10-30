Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.40.

BUD stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $43,995,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after buying an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 257,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

