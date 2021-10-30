ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Downgraded by KGI Securities

KGI Securities lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANTA Sports Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $387.61 on Wednesday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $275.35 and a 12-month high of $615.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $3.439 per share. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.35. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

