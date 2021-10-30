Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Down 66.1% in October

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the September 30th total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 30.0% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter worth $200,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $288,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $475,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APSG remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 175,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,678. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

