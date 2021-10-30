Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $45,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

NYSE:AIT opened at $97.48 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.97.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

