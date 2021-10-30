APY.Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $453,326.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $46.61 million and $453,326.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,384,762 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

