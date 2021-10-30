AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,622 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $103,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Markel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 15.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total value of $1,950,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,313.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,256.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,228.25.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 57.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

