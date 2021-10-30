AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 814,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,951 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $140,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,608,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.