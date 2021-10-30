AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 106,390 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509,204 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 106,390 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $117,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 203,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 161,707 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7,088.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,688,000 after acquiring an additional 169,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 460.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $74,346,000 after purchasing an additional 264,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $245.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.07. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

