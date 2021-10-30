AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 232,707 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,707 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Citigroup worth $127,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after buying an additional 689,465 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,165,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,444,000 after buying an additional 129,558 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

NYSE:C opened at $69.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

