Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Releases Earnings Results

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.11. 2,045,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $26,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.