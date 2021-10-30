ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Buys $63,710.00 in Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,734.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,118.70.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,112.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 24,900 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 6,198 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,953.82.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.39. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 140,374 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 408,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

