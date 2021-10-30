Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the September 30th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 320,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000.

NYSE:ARDC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 27,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,751. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

