Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.36.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $138.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.66. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $97.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arkema will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.