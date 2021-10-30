Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 599,964 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,649,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,436 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,753,000 after purchasing an additional 198,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after buying an additional 173,741 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

