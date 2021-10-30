Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.67. 1,142,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.05 and its 200 day moving average is $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.03 and a fifty-two week high of $168.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.26.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

