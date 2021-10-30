Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,362 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,091,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,608,000 after buying an additional 1,860,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,877,000 after buying an additional 190,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,784,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

