ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $123.39 and last traded at $122.01. Approximately 2,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 207,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.80.

The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

In other ASGN news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

