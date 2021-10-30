Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $164.51

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 164.51 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.59). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 97,277 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £167.83 million and a PE ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.51.

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,626.02 ($6,043.92).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

