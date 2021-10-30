Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $52.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 3443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 355,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

