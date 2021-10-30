ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. HSBC cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.