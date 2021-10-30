Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,375 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

